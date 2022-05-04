x
Report: Three Aggie Freshmen suspended indefinitely from the football team

A list of players has been reportedly suspended by Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Owner of TexAgs, Billy Liucci, posted that Coach Fisher has suspended at least three players indefinitely late Monday night, Oct. 24. 

Here is a list of the players reportedly suspended below:

  • PJ Williams - Offensive Tackle
  • Denver Harris - Cornerback
  • Chris Marshall - Wide Receiver 

There is a fourth player included in the report, LJ Johnson, whose suspension is speculated based on his absence from Monday's practice. 

The reasoning behind these suspensions is unknown at the time, according to the report. 

This further damages the Aggies depth as they have also lost three offensive linemen for the year due to injury.

A lot to overcome heading into a tough matchup against No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. 

    

