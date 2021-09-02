'Thank you MarShawn' Carolina fan receives gift from MarShawn Lloyd

On Sunday, Gamecock RB MarShawn Lloyd gifted an autographed pair of his cleats to a local fan.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An ordinary bike ride pass Williams Brice Stadium led to an amazing moment for a teenage Gamecock fan.

On Sunday, 15-year-old Tripp Roche was riding his bike past Williams Brice Stadium when he saw South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd.

Lloyd saw Roche and the two proceeded to have a conversation. During the convo, Roche told Lloyd that he was a die-hard Gamecock fan and that he rides his bike past the stadium often in hopes of seeing and meeting players on the team.

"I asked to take a picture with him and we took a picture." Roche said.

After the two took their picture, Lloyd went inside of the Gamecocks football ops building to finish up his rehab for the day.

When he came out, and saw Roche was still in the area, he gave him an autographed pair of his cleats.

"He just handed them to me and told me that they were signed," Roche says. "He's one of the best players on the team and he didn't have to do that, it really meant a lot to me."

Roche says he's going to continue to ride his bike by the stadium in hopes of meeting every player on the team.