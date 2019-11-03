CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC Tournament is back in its natural habitat of North Carolina.

After a one-year stop in DC and two years in Brooklyn, this year's edition is in Charlotte for the first time since 2008. This year's tournament features three national championship contenders and a host of teams talented enough to make noise in March.

Blue blood programs Duke and North Carolina find themselves fighting for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament as is Virginia (28-2, 16-2). The Cavaliers gained the ACC's top seed with a 73-68 win Saturday against Louisville. North Carolina (26-5, 14-4) earned the second seed with a 79-70 win against No. 3 Duke (26-5, 14-4) Saturday. The biggest question for the Blue Devils and most of college basketball is whether or not Zion Williamson will make his return for the tournament.

RELATED: No. 3 UNC Tops No. 4 Duke 79-70 To Clinch Share Of ACC Title

Virginia and UNC were regular season co-champions. The Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed for the fourth time in six years. The defending ACC champs return to the city where they were stunned by No. 16 seed UMBC last year, one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport. The Cavs are led by Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter.

RELATED: NC Offering Train Service to Charlotte for ACC Tournament

Cam Johnson and freshman sensation Coby White lead the Tar Heels in scoring while senior Luke Maye averages a double double in points and rebounds.

Florida State (25-6, 13-5) is the No. 4 seed. FSU, No. 7 Louisville (19-12, 10-8), No. 6 Syracuse (19-12, 10-8) and No. 5 Virginia Tech (23-7, 12-6) are all fighting to improve their NCAA seeding. Other teams like NC State (21-10, 9-9) and Clemson (19-12, 9-9) are on the tournament bubble and need wins to boost their resume.

WFMY News 2 will carry all 14 games live, starting Tuesday with Miami and Wake Forest at the Spectrum Center. Here's the tournament schedule:

RELATED: ACC Men's Tourney Takes Over WFMY News 2

Tuesday, March 12

First round

Noon – No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest

2 p.m. – No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame

7 p.m. – No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt

Wednesday, March 13

Second round

Noon – No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson

2 p.m. – No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday noon winner

7 p.m. – No. 7 Louisville vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner

9 p.m. – No. 6 Syracuse vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner

Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinals

12:30 p.m. – No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Florida State vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner

7 p.m. – No. 2 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner

9 p.m. – No. 3 Duke vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner

Friday, March 15

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners

9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners

Saturday, March 16

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Friday evening winners

RELATED: Where To Find Your Show During The ACC Tournament

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users