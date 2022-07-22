The Blowfish take two from the Savannah Bananas

Lexington County delivers some seven-inning magic to pull out a 3-2 win over the Savannah Bananas, giving the home team a doubleheader sweep of the Bananas.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Blowfish made it two-for-two Thursday against the Savannah Bananas.

After finishing up a July 7 game with a 7-3 victory, the Blowfish and Bananas played a seven-inning contest and it was the home team rallying for two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 3-2 win.

The rally started with a pair of Clemson Tigers, Billy Amick and Tristan Bissetta, drawing walks. They were replaced by pinch runners Brody Hopkins from the College of Charleston and Lexington's Kam Dunlap from Florence-Darlington Tech.

After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Wells Sykes from the Citadel delivered a grounder to first. Hopkins beat the throw home to tie the game at 2-all.

After an intentional walk to Price Alexander, Caleb Oakley from Francis Marion laced a first-pitch hanger to left center for a game-winning SAC fly as Dunlap scored the winning run from third.