It was a reunion of sorts at the Colonial Life Arena as a current Gamecock and three former Gamecock players were on the court for Team USA in an exhibition game which was part of training camp which wrapped up the Columbia leg with Wednesday's game.

WNBA Rookie of the Year A'ja Wilson led the USC players with 16 points in a 100-75 win by the White Team over the Red Team. Former USC standout Allisha Gray who is with the Dallas Wings scored 13 points for the winning White Team.

On the Red Team roster was current USC guard Ty'asha Harris who scored six points. Former Gamecock All-American Tiffany Mitchell who is with the Indiana Fever scored five points.

Team USA head coach Dawn Staley was courtside observing both teams with an obvious eye on the Carolina connections on the court.

The squad is scheduled to work out on Friday at the New York Knicks facility before facing Canada in an exhibition game on Saturday at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The team will face Japan in its final U.S. exhibition game on Sept. 10 at the Charles E. Smith Center at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. After a day off, the team will head to Spain for the FIBA World Cup which runs from Sept. 22-30.

