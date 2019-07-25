The Carolina Panthers arrived Wednesday on the campus of Wofford College for training camp which kicks off Thursday.

Carolina tight end Greg Olsen was asked what would he tell the first year players about what lies ahead.

"That not everyday is like this. I don't know where this came from," Olsen said with "this" being the milder weather that greeted the players upon their arrival.

"Just get off to a good start, find your routine, find what works for you, find what gets you ready for practice in the morning," he added.

"Take the meeting times, listen to the older players. Follow them. Do what they do. Every position group has guys who have been through this before, that you can follow, that you can emulate. I think that's the biggest unknown for the young guys is just the anxiety of not knowing what each day is going to bring and it takes a few days to find your routine and find your rhythm. And once you day, you settle in and the days start clipping off."

The Panthers will hold a kickoff party Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium with the first practice to follow at 6:30 p.m.