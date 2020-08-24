The Citadel secures a 4th game, will play at Army

The Citadel football team has its fourth game for the 2020 season, a trip to West Point to face the Army Black Knights.

The Citadel Bulldogs have secured their fourth game of the 2020 season. The Bulldogs will travel to face Army West Point on October 10. The kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

"Playing Army and going to West Point will offer our football team a unique opportunity we haven't had for a while," Citadel director of athletics Mike Capaccio. said in a statement.

"I know the team and our fan base will be excited for this match up."

This may be a road game for The Citadel but it might be considered a home game for head coach Brent Thompson who grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York which is roughly an hour from West Point.

Army West Point plays in historic Michie Stadium which has a capacity of 38,000. But with the coronavirus still present, Army will announce in the future how many fans will be allowed into the venue.

The Southern Conference announced that due to COVID-19 concerns, it would be suspending fall sports but would allow football programs to play up to four non-conference games. The Army contest follows the previously announced road games at South Florida on September 12 and Clemson on September 19. The one home game on the slate is September 26 against Eastern Kentucky.

The Bulldogs and Black Knights will be meeting for the 10th time overall. It's the first meeting between the two schools since 1994. Army leads the all-time series 7-2 advantage, but the Bulldogs have won two of the last three meetings. The Citadel won 20-14 in 1991 and 15-14 in 1992.

The Citadel will receive a total of $950,000 for its three road games according to a report in the Post and Courier. Clemson will pay the Citadel $450,000, South Florida $275,000 and Army $225,000.

Army has a few Midlands connections on its roster. North Central graduate and former News19 Player of the Week Cedrick Cunningham is a junior defensive back. Irmo native and Ben Lippen product Blake Harris is a sophomore offensive lineman for the Black Knights.