Anytime a starting quarterback is dealing with an injury, that provides a heightened sense of urgency for those guys behind him.

Jake Bentley was banged up in the Kentucky loss as he injured his knee and that has limited him in practice thus far. Instead of taking part in his usual Tuesday media session, Bentley was undergoing treatment before heading off to class.

While USC head coach Will Muschamp said Bentley is probable fo Saturday's game with Missouri, the backups are getting prepped just in case their number in called.

Michael Scarnecchia would be the next man up. Heis 7-for-12 this year with 89 yards and a touchdown pass. Against Kentucky, he was 4-for-6 for 45 yards after coming in for Bentley.

Muschamp mentioned Tuesday that true freshman Dakereon Joyner took some reps with the first team during practice. That could mean he could make his debut Saturday if he is needed. The NCAA's new redshirt rule means Joyner can play in up to four games without burning his redshirt.

"We’re going to call the things that they can handle and not just throw the whole playbook at them,” Muschamp said.

“I would say there are things Dakereon does extremely well. When he’s in there, those are the plays we’ll call.”

But the preference for a healthy Jake Bentley to get the start Saturday and in spite of only scoring one touchdown against Kentucky, Muschamp says he and the team have confidence in #19.

"Absolutely. 100 percent,' Muschamp said.

“The way he commands our offense. He didn't play well the other night. We didn't throw and catch it very well versus Kentucky. We will call it like it is. It wasn't all on him, and at the end of the day, our football team, our players, and myself have 110 percent confidence in Jake and how he will perform Saturday.”

