The 70th running of the Bojangles Southern 500 is set for Labor Day weekend and it would not be a shock to see something close to a sellout as the number of available tickets continues to dwindle.

"Tickets are trending really well for our race weekend here in a few weeks," said Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp.

"We're pushing to not have any come race day. We want to do everything we can to pack this place and it's going to be an exciting race weekend. Dale Junior is going to race here Saturday in the Xfinity (series) race. We've got the 70th running of the Bojangles Southern 500. We've got about 35 Hall of Famers and legends here that are going to be here that weekend. So, all in all, it's shaping up to be an outstanding event."

This will mark the fifth year of the Throwback campaign which honors the rich history of the sport and the role Darlington Raceway has played in that history.

"Well, we look at our track as kind of being the Wrigley Field of NASCAR and to honor the past, present and future of this sport, we take a lot of pride in that and also it gives us a big responsibility to preserve that," Tharp said.

"We're the second-oldest track out there. We take a lot of pride in that and we have a lot of tradition here, a lot of heritage and a lot of memories. It gives us a great deal of pride and satisfaction as we try to put on the best possible event that we can."

The 70th running of the Bojangles Southern 500 will crank up Sunday night, September 1 at 6:00 p.m.