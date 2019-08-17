It was time to strike a pose.

The USC football team was decked out in the Garnet jerseys for Photo Day at Williams-Brice Stadium.

For the seniors, they are about to wrap up their final preseason camp at Carolina. For one graduate transfer, he will be one and done.

Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster was on the field with his new teammates. He recalled earlier this week his first time putting on a Gamecock uniform and he admits it was a moment that he did not take lightly.

"The first time I put it on was actually during a photo shoot," Feaster said.

"I just inhaled, looked down, took a deep breath and said 'I'm here. Let's go. Let's do it'."

Feaster just recently was cleared for full contact due to an infected tooth. He spent three years at Clemson but as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play in the season opener in Charlotte against North Carolina.