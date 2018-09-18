The high school football season will be one week longer this year after Hurricane Florence caused many schools to lose games last week.

The South Carolina High School League's executive committee voted 18-0 Tuesday to extend the season by one week.

This marks the third time in four years the season has been extended. The season was pushed back one week in 2015 because of flooding and two weeks in 2016 because of Hurricane Matthew.

The state championships, originally scheduled for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 will now be played Dec. 7 (Class A and AA at Benedict College) and Dec. 8 (Class AAA, AAAA and AAAAA at Williams-Brice Stadium).

The Dec. 8 games will be played the same day as the North-South all-star game. In 2016, the state semifinals were played the same weekend as the North-South game, and the state finals were the same weekend as the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

At this point, football is the only sport that will be affected. The others will be able to make up postponements during the week, according to the High School League.

© Bob Costello, The Greenville News