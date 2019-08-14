For the 25th time, the Carolina Panthers have wrapped up training camp in Spartanburg but there is a chance that will be the last time Wofford College will serve in this same capacity.

New owner David Tepper is expected to move the training camp to the soon-to-be-built facility in Rock Hill which is scheduled to be completed in 2021. But the 2020 training camp site remains a mystery as the 25-year contract between the team and Wofford College expires.

When former owner Jerry Richardson brought the Panthers to his alma mater for training camp, it resulted in a massive makeover for Wofford College with new practice fields, locker rooms and offices. But with a new owner looking to put his stamp on the franchise, there is a very good chance the Panthers have held their last practice in the Sparkle City.