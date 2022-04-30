The Patriot way: Kevin Harris is New England Bound

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — University of South Carolina junior running back Kevin Harris was selected by the New England Patriots with the fourth pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 183rd player taken overall.



Harris, who measured at 5-9 7/8 and 222 pounds at the South Carolina Pro Day, becomes the 68th Gamecock to be selected since 2000 and the 210th Gamecock drafted overall. He posted a vertical jump of 37 ½ inches and a broad jump of 10-3 at Pro Day in March.



The last Gamecock selected by the Patriots was offensive guard Calvin Stephens in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft.



Here is Harris' bio:



Three-year player who elected to forego his final year of eligibility to turn pro... finished his career with 1,976 rushing yards, 18th on the school's all-time list... also scored 23 career touchdowns, tying for seventh on the school's all-time list... appeared in 28 games over his career with 16 starts... logged eight 100-yard rushing games in his career, including a pair of 200-yard efforts... is one of only two Gamecocks, along with Mike Davis, to own two carries of 75 yards or longer... was an All-SEC running back in 2020 after leading the league in rushing.