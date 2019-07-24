The South Carolina Pro Am alumni list is quite impressive and Tuesday night saw several players who once competed here as college players return for a reunion of sorts.

Spring Valley product PJ Dozier who just completed summer league action with Philadelphia returned along with Sindarius Thornwell who had been with the Los Angles Clippers for the past two season. He was recently waived by the team in the wake of the Kawhi Leonard trade.

Both men talked about the next step in their basketball careers and how sometimes the route one must take is different from the one they had planned,

Also coming back to the SC Pro Am was Dreher product Tevin Mack who is finishing up his collegiate career as a graduate transfer. After stops at Texas and Alabama, Mack will be playing his final season at Clemson.