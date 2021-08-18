The Tony Annan era of Gamecock men's soccer starts on a positive note

The Gamecocks won their first exhibition game of the season Tuesday night. They start the regular season on August 26th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new era of Gamecock Men's soccer started on Tuesday night.

Tony Annan is now the man in charge of the Gamecocks, taking over for Mark Berson, who retired during the spring season after coaching the team for 43 years.

His first exhibition match got off to a great start as Carolina jumped to a 2-0 lead against Anderson University in the first seven minutes of their match.

After Anderson scored at the 23:00 mark of the first half, the Gamecocks took a 3-1 lead a few minutes later, a lead that they would not surrender.

Carolina opens up the regular season on August 26th against College of Charleston.