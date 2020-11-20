NASCAR's truck series will return to Darlington in 2021

The Darlington Raceway's 2021 schedule continues to grow with the addition of the Camping World Truck Series next May.

The recent news that the Track Too Tough To Tame will have a second race weekend in 2021 was monumental considering the last time the Pee Dee had two dates on the NASCAR calendar was 2004.

The second race weekend will take place Mother's Day weekend and it will feature events from all three of NASCAR's top series.

The Camping World Truck Series will run at Darlington on Friday, May 7, 2021, NASCAR officials announced Wednesday. The Xfinity Series will hold its race on Saturday, May 8 with the Cup series wrapping up the weekend with its event on Sunday, May 9.

This marks the second consecutive year that the trucks will be in the Pee Dee. In August, the truck series came to the Pee Dee as part of the overhauled NASCAR schedule due to the pandemic. Darlington was not on the original 2020 truck series schedule but following the sport's long pause due to COVID-19. the revamped schedule saw the Darlington Raceway host the trucks on Labor Day weekend. In fact, it was the opening act on that Sunday for the Cup series which ran later that evening.