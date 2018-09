Mikayla Shields recorded a match-high 13 kills as the USC volleyball team swept Mississippi State 3-0 in the Gamecocks' SEC opener (25-17, 25-22, 25-18).

Shields now has 899 career kills and now stands in fifth place on the program's all-time kills list in the rally-scoring era.

Brittany McLean added 10 kills and Mikayla Robinson recorded nine as USC improved to 10-1 overall, 1-0 in the SEC.

Carolina returns to action Sunday at 1:30 pm against LSU.

© 2018 WLTX