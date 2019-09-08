By all accounts, the preseason has gone quite well for the defending national champions who are showing head coach Dabo Swinney that they are not living on what was accomplished in 2018.

"We are a long way away from game ready but the one thing that has been consistent to this point, all of our practices, is we have had really good energy,” Swinney said.

“Normally by now you have a ‘Negative Nelly’ here and there or a ‘Debbie Downer’ or whatever. But just very positive energy with this football team.Guys going about their business, really working, great effort. That's been the really good positive. We just got to get the right techniques, get knowledge-based a little bit better, doing some of the little things that we have to do to execute at the level we want to execute at."

Clemson will hold its first preseason scrimmage on Saturday.