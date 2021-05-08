They're Back! Cardinal Newman boys soccer wins another State Title

The Cardinals defeated Porter-Gaud 3-0 Saturday, winning the SCISA Class 3A state title for the third time since 2016.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the third time in the last five years, the Cardinal Newman boys soccer team are State Champions!

For Cardinals Head Coach Will Eudy, Saturday's victory marked the seventh time he has coached Cardinal Newman to a State Championship.

"We started clicking three weeks ago, I'm super proud of these guys, we have great leadership and I'm super proud of our seniors." Coach Eudy said after the game.

The Cardinals started Saturday's match off with a bang as senior Owen Trimmier got a goal in the first six minutes of the match to make the score 1-0.

The score would remain that way until the second half when Noah Campbell scored a goal off a corner kick.

The Cardinal would add one more goal at the 66th minute mark.