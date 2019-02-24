ATLANTA — Jayden Baker has all the tools to become a successful entrepreneur.

The Carrollton resident has charisma, confidence, a strong social-media portfolio, superb baking skills and top-notch branding that separates him from other competitors in his field.

Say hello to ... The Cookie King.

Not bad for an 8-year-old.

It's scary that Baker has so much going for him at such a tender age.

What's more, the kid already has a specific career goal in mind, when baking, packaging, marketing and selling his various brands of cookies to an eager (and hungry) base of consumers:

The proceeds will help Baker fuel his dreams of becoming a NASCAR driver someday.

RELATED: Four brothers, all under age 11, start their own cookie empire

The cookie business isn't some impetuous lark for Baker. He's been pounding the proverbial pavement for a few years, refining his baking touch (only the best ingredients will do) and perfecting his knack for convincing local businesses to buy into the cookie frenzy.

Even the local Lamborghini dealership relies on Baker to fulfill their sweet-tooth needs.

NOTE: As this video will attest, Baker has already learned the fine art of meticulously dressing when visiting a Lamborghini outlet.

"I like interacting with people, because it gives me a chance to spread love," said Baker in a recent YouTube profile (60 Second Docs).

MORE: Viral dad-daughter duo are back with Girl Scout Cookie parody 'Cookie Girl Rock'

Lamborghinis have their special cachet, for sure; but in Baker's mind, the anticipation of driving a world-class stock car, as a long-term profession, holds similarly stellar appeal.

In the meantime, the aptly named Baker has raised enough money to enter into the Go-Kart circuit (capturing first place in one race), with hopes of steadily climbing the ladder in the racing universe.

AND: Girl Scouts cookies season goes cashless for the first time in Atlanta

His only hangup? As the years pass and the wisdom accumulates, Baker has developed a distaste for crashes.

"When I first got into cars, and found NASCAR, I liked the crashes ... and now, I don't like the crashes. I learn more about NASCAR (without the crashes); and that's how everything started," Baker told 11Alive Sports on Sunday, while making the rounds at Atlanta Motor Speedway.