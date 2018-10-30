ORANGEBURG, SC — Three South Carolina State Bulldogs earned MEAC player of the week honors as SC State spoiled Howard homecoming in a 27-21 road win. It's the first time this season that any Bulldogs won offensive player of the week honors.

Offensive lineman Mike Terry, Kicker Dillon Bredesen and quarterback Tyrece Nick all brought home awards.

Terry graded out at 91 percent of blocking assignments and record six pancake blocks as the offense generated over 420 yards of offense. Bredesen connected on two field goals and all of his extra point attempts and even hit a 46 yard field goal to match a season long.

Nick is starting to get into a groove. He totaled 235 yards of offense and two touchdowns.

SC State enters a bye week and will travel to Tallahassee after their week off to take on current MEAC leader Florida A&M.

© 2018 WLTX