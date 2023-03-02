Three freshman USC football players suspended from the team

Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose, and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three freshman football players on the University of South Carolina team have been suspended from the team.

USC Head Coach Shane Beamer said in a statement Friday afternoon that freshman student-athletes Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose, and Cameron Upshaw were suspended from the football program.

Beamer did not say why the players were suspended.

“Our student-athletes know what is expected of them,” said Beamer. “They know that both the University and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions.”

While Beamer did indicate a reason, online records from the Richland County Detention Center show Rhames was booked at the jail. The charge listed was for carrying weapons on school property.