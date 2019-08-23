Terry Labonte will always have a special bond with the Darlington Raceway.

His first race of his Cup career was the 1978 Southern 500. His first win came two years later and his last victory was in the 2003 Mountain Dew Southern 500.

"We had an awesome car. I think we qualified like third fastest that day, ran up in the top 10 all day long, top five most of the day," Labonte recalled.

"At the end there, our pit crew - Man, we just smoked them on pit road, came out in front. Our car was really fast out front, So, we were able to win the race, definitely one of the most memorable wins I've ever had. Darlington, here I won my first race and my last race. I was telling somebody the other day if I had known it would be my last win, I would have quit then. But, you don't ever know when you're last win's gonna come. But it was a great weekend for us."

Labonte will take a special role in the 70th running of the Bojangles Southern 500. He and his brother Bobby, a former Southern 500 winner himself, will serve as co-grand marshals. Also, Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown is running a throwback paint scheme used by Labonte in 1993. Brown is a Coastal Carolina graduate and is being sponsored by his alma mater.