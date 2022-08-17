x
Throwing shade? Mark Stoops appears to do just that in the direction of Shane Beamer

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops seemingly is not impressed with the viral video last month starring a sunglasses-wearing Shane Beamer who displayed his dancing moves
Credit: AP
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last month, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer went viral with a video featuring the coach sporting a backwards hat and sunglasses, while dancing to a Soulja Boy song with Gamecock players playing a supporting role.

The hype video was dropped on social media just before Beamer's appearance at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

It appears that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was not a fan as he made an appearance on the "Marty and McGee Show" live from SEC Media Days.

In a clip that has also gone viral, Stoops was talking about changing the culture at Kentucky and while he didn't mention Beamer by name, it was pretty clear that he was referring to the second-year head coach.

“I talked years ago about climate versus culture. It’s easy to change a climate," said Stoops..

"You just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses. You can change a climate. But you can change a culture at the core.”

While it may not have the national impact of Saban vs Jimbo, it certainly had plenty of Gamecock fans talking and tweeting.

By the way, South Carolina plays at Kentucky on Oct. 8

