A.C. Flora 42, Richland Northeast 0

Berkeley 35, Goose Creek 3

Carolina Forest 35, Socastee 7

Carvers Bay 30, Mullins 20

Central 27, Lee Central 8

Latta 27, Kingstree 22

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.