SAN DIEGO (AP) - Jon Rahm began with an eagle and kept going lower until he had a 10-under 62 on the North Course at Torrey Pines for a one-shot lead over Justin Rose in the first round Thursday of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Tiger Woods made his 2019 debut on the tougher South Course and opened with a 70.

The conditions were remarkably close to perfect, with virtually no wind and pure greens on the North Course. Rahm knew it was important to start well, and he hit a 5-wood into 6 feet on the par-5 10th hole. He also made eagle on the 17th and shot 29 on the back.

Rose also played on the North.

Charles Howell III and Brandon Hagy each had 66 for the low score on the South.