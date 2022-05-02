Tiger makes tracks to Oklahoma, site of this month's PGA Championship

After grinding his way through four rounds of the Masters, Tiger was at Southern Hills Country Club which will host the second major of 2022 this month

Tiger Woods' scouting trip to Southern Hills Country Club last week ahead of the 2022 PGA Championship was not without company last Thursday. Lost in the helicopter fly-overs, videos from outside property lines and speculation of Woods' participation in the year's second major championship was Southern Hills' director of golf, Cary Cozby.

It was Cozby, not caddie Joe LaCava -- Woods' right-hand man for the last decade -- who manned the bag for Tiger during his brief trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cozby, a life-long Woods fan, was in lock step with the 46-year-old as he surveyed the property, possible pin locations and the changes made to the golf course after a restoration effort led by Gil Hanse in 2018.

The winner of the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Woods has not returned to competition since his gutsy showing at the 2022 Masters in early April. Losing steam over the weekend at Augusta National and ultimately finishing 47th, Woods appears determined to put his best foot forward for the PGA Championship in two weeks.