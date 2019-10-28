With his stunning wire-to-wire victory Saturday at the Zozo Championship in Japan, it's official: No golfer has ever won more PGA Tour events than Tiger Woods. After getting within one of Sam Snead's career record of 82 PGA Tour victories at the Masters back in April, Woods (-19) tied the mark on Sunday with a 3-stroke victory over Hideki Matsuyama (-16) at the inaugural Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

This one was as unexpected as any of the previous 81. Maybe the most unexpected. After not shooting a single score lower than 67 since March 2019, Woods opened with three in a row in Japan as he started 64-64-66 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round. From there, it was a wrap. It's always a wrap when Woods has a three-stroke going into the final round of any tournament, even if it adds a bit of pressure being the leader each round.

Because of crazy weather on Friday, the tournament finish was bumped to Monday morning. Woods completed 29 holes on Sunday local time (Saturday evening here in the United States) before closing out the last seven holes on Monday morning (Sunday evening here).

"Five days at the top of the board is a long time, man. It was definitely stressful," said Woods, who is now ranked sixth in the Official World Golf Rankings.