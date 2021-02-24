Dustin offers words of encouragement for Tiger

The world's number one ranked golfer releases a statement on social media.

The story of Tiger Woods' horrific car crash in the Los Angeles area has dominated the news headlines and the world's number one ranked golfer has reacted to the fact that the face of the sport for nearly 30 years is sidelined indefinitely.

Dutch Fork grad Dustin Johnson won his first Masters in November and as tradition dictates, the previous champion presents the new champion with the coveted Green Jacket. The person who presented DJ with his jacket was the 2019 Masters champion.

Johnson released a statement on Twitter where he wished Tiger a "Ben Hogan style comeback".

Hate to see the news about Tiger. Wishing him a quick recovery and a Ben Hogan style comeback. If anyone can do it, it's TW. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) February 24, 2021

Hogan had three major championships on his resume when he suffered major injuries in a head-on collision with a bus in Texas in 1949. He would recover and go on to win six more majors after recovering from a broken collarbone, fractured ribs, a broken ankle, a double fracture to his pelvis and deep contusions in his left leg.

Hogan's wife was in the passenger's seat and she suffered minor injuries when the Hall of Famer shielded her from the impact. It remains one of golf's greatest comebacks.