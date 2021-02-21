Olenchuk wins in his first start for Clemson

Dutch Fork graduate has a solid start in his first game in a Tiger uniform.

CLEMSON, S.C. — After winning state championships in football and in 2019 on the diamond at Dutch Fork, Ty Olenchuk faced his biggest start of his career Saturday when he was on the mound for Clemson in game two of its series with Cincinnati.

But Olenchuk was up to the challenge in his debut on the college level. He allowed a pair of singles, no runs, no walks and he struck out three in 4.2 innings of work to pick up the first win in a Tiger uniform.

Clemson scored in the first on an Elijah Henderson groundout. In the fifth, the Tigers scored three, one on a Bryce Teodosio RBI single. Jonathan French, who homered on opening day, had an RBI single in the eighth to close out the scoring.