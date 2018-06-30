Stop the jokes, Tim Tebow is an All-Star.

The New York Mets outfield prospect is one of five members of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to be named to the Eastern League All-Star roster, it was announced on Friday.

Tebow's nod to the All-Star Game is no farce. He's proving he belongs and has been performing at a high level in recent months.

After a slow start, Tebow has had a productive month in June. He has a slash line of .318/.357/.455 over the past 22 games and is hitting .261/.335/.398 with five homers for the season.

Tebow, 30, will be among the likes of future stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Brendan Rodgers, Peter Lambert and Beau Burrows at the All-Star Game, scheduled for July 11 at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, New Jersey.

“I saw (Tebow) last year at (Class A) Columbia. He’s come a really long way,” Class AA Hartford manager Warren Schaeffer told the New York Post. “He’s a tough out right now. We had a really tough time against Tim Tebow. He hits fastballs well. He’s a strong kid. His approach has gotten a lot better. He’s spitting on pitches now he wasn’t early on this year. You can tell he works hard.

“Before, you could beat him with a lot of stuff. You beat him hard in, beat him soft away. He had a quite a few holes (in his swing) earlier on. Now the holes have gotten smaller and smaller.”

Tebow's All-Star bid doesn't clear a path to the majors, but with the Mets flailing and rosters expanding in September, his promotion to the big leagues could be what the club needs.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback is in his second full season in the Mets' minor league system. In 2017, he split time between in Hi-A and Class A and posted a .226 batting average with eight home runs and 126 strikeouts.

