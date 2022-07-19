Tebow is high on USC's Specncer Rattler

SEC Media Days has taken over Atlanta and SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow says Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of top five QBs in the conference.

ATLANTA — "Talking Season" has hit its peak this week with SEC Media Days which is being held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow was there and he drew a crowd as he arrived. Fans seeking pictures and autographs from the SEC head coaches were equally as thrilled to interact with the former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at Florida.

Tebow, who won a pair of national titles at Florida, is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time and likely the last time. When the list of inductees is revealed in 2023, the former Columbia Fireflies outfielder will likely be on that list.

One of Tebow's many gigs is working as an SEC Network analyst, which he has been doing since it launched in 2014. He also makes numerous appearances on ESPN and this week, Tebow listed his top 5 SEC quarterbacks.

Tebow says the landscape for SEC quarterbacks is as strong as he can remember. His top 5 players at the position are -

Bryce Young (Alabama) Will Levis (Kentucky) Anthony Richardson (Florida) Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) Hendon Hooker (Tennessee

Tebow describes Rattler as "super talented, very accurate, very poised" and

"when he plays confident, he plays elite".