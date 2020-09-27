Timberwolves' Malik Beasley arrested on drug and stolen property charges

Plymouth police arrested the Timberwolves guard on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been arrested on drug and stolen property charges, according to Hennepin County Jail documents.

Plymouth police said they arrested Beasley at his home on Saturday for possessing a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Officers said a group of people stopped their vehicle outside Beasley's home. They told police a man tapped on the vehicle's window, pointed a gun at them, and told them to get off the property. The people told officers that as they drove away, they saw the man holding the gun up to his shoulder, still pointing it at them. That's according to a release from the Plymouth Public Safety Department.

According to the release, officers responded and said they smelled a "strong odor of marijuana." While police were setting up a perimeter, they said they stopped a vehicle trying to leave the property. Three people in the vehicle were detained and later released. Police said a man who said he was the homeowner was outside, yelling at the officers.

Officers said they got a search warrant for the property and found drugs and "numerous" guns, one of which they said was confirmed stolen.

They said the man, later identified as Beasley, was arrested.

The Minnesota Timberwolves released the following statement Sunday afternoon: