Eatman has over 30 years of coaching experience and has spent the last seven seasons as an Assistant Coach at Rutgers.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — After a four-month search, South Carolina State has found its next Women's Basketball Head Coach.

Veteran coach and recruiter Timothy Eatman has been named the new South Carolina State head women's basketball coach by Bulldogs Athletics Director Stacy L. Danley.

SC State introduced Eatman as the new Bulldogs head coach Tuesday at a news conference on campus. He thanked Danley and SC State President Alexander Conyers for the opportunity.

“I am so humbled to take on this role at this institution,” Eatman said. “I am honored to be returning to my roots at a HBCU. My father was a graduate from Stillman College. My mother graduated from Alabama State University, and I am a proud graduate of Talladega College where I began my coaching career."

During the 2018-19 season, Eatman stepped into the role of acting head coach for the final six games of the year, helping the Scarlet Knights to their highest ever Big 10 finish (third), as well as its first-ever Big 10 Tournament semifinal appearance. Under his guidance, Rutgers returned to the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

In 2019-20, Eatman was promoted to the role of associate head coach, as Rutgers capped off their fifth 20-plus-win season during his tenure.

Last season, South Carolina State won just four games, but Eatman has experience turning programs around quickly. In 1989, the women's basketball team at Talladega College posted a 0-26 record. After he was appointed head coach the next season, the Tornadoes improved to a 20-9 record.