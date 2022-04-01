Todd Bates headed to Oklahoma

Clemson's assistant head coach is set to join Brent Venables staff in Norman.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Less than a week after Clemson's season ended, the Tigers have an unexpected opening on their coaching staff.

Assistant Head Coach Todd Bates is leaving to join Brent Venables staff at Oklahoma as co-defensive coordinator alongside former Clemson defensive analyst Ted Roof.

Bates tweeted a picture Monday night wearing an Oklahoma hat alongside Venables and former Clemson assistant coach Miguel Chavis.

Bates was Clemson's defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator, before earning a promotion to assistant head coach in December following Venables departure to Oklahoma.