Super Bowl 53 will feature a pair of former Georgia running backs on opposite sidelines at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

Sony Michel and Todd Gurley know if they can help their team with a big day on the ground, that will make their path to success a little easier.

Gurley says a big reason he is playing in his first Super Bowl is Gamecock offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon who was a Georgia assistant before taking a job on Will Muschamp's staff.

"B-Mac is the man," Gurley said Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night.

"For all of you who don't know, Bryan McClendon is the offensive coordinator at the University of South Carolina. He was the running backs coach at Georgia. He recruited me, Sony, Keith, Isaiah (Crowell), Keith Marshall. (D'Andre) Swift. He recruited all of us. He's one of the biggest reasons for all our success. Just instilling all those fundamentals, all those practices, all those long talks, all those long days we had, all the time we had with him. He really taught us, taught us the whole game, how to practice, how to be a man. Still talk to Coach McClendon to this day. He's one of the key factors in helping my game to where it's at. So I definitely give him a lot of credit for sure."

Gurley said McClendon will be at the game on Sunday in Atlanta.