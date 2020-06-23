Roebuck, SC native Todd White wins his fourth SC Amateur Match Play Championship.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Make it four championships in four decades for Todd White.

Spartanburg High School golf coach Todd White won his fourth SC Amateur Match Play Championship on Sunday, defeating Logan Sowell of Kershaw, S.C.

White shot a bogey-free final round to finish -7 in just 13 holes to capture the 6&5 win.

This is White's fourth championship in four different decades. He has won the SC Amateur Match Play Championship in 1991, 2004, 2010, and now, 2020.