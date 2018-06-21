Jim Toman is a head coach once again.

Toman has been named the new head coach at Middle Tennessee State University.

He spent the past season as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator with the College of Charleston baseball program under another former USC assistant Chad Holbrook.

Before joining the Cougar staff, Toman spent nine seasons as the head coach at Liberty University. He led the Flames to the 2013 Big South Conference Tournament Championship, and advanced to the Columbia Regional where they defeated Clemson twice and advanced to the final. In 2014, Liberty secured the first-ever at-large bid in school history.

Liberty and Toman parted ways after the 2016 season but returned to coaching in Charleston for the 2018 season.

Before taking over at Liberty, Toman worked under Tanner for a total of 18 seasons, seven at N.C. State and 11 at USC.

