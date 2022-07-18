Toman time in Toronto

Hammond's star infielder was taken on the first day of the MLB Draft.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Sunday night, Tucker Toman got the call every young baseball player dreams about.

Toman was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 77th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The former Hammond infielder was rated as one of the top third basemen in the Country and was the number one ranked player in the State of South Carolina according to Perfect Game.

In his senior season, he batted .487 from the plate, hit seven home runs and had 27 RBI.

He was signed to play at LSU next spring, but many draft experts anticipate he will will sign with the Blue Jays to pursue a career in the Majors.

Toman is the son of former Gamecock Assistant Coach and current Middle Tennessee Head Coach Jim Toman.