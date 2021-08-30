Tony Annan gets first win as Gamecock Head Coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's soccer team utilized four goals to defeat Winthrop, 4-1, on Sunday night inside of Stone Stadium.



The victory marks the first under head coach Tony Annan. The Gamecocks (1-1-0) had four different goal scorers to turn back Winthrop (1-1-0).



"I'm pleased with the win," Annan said. "I'm pleased with the packed stadium. I'm pleased for the boys to get their first win in this stadium with a new coaching staff.



"I thought the guys gave as much tonight as they did the other night (against College of Charleston). The other team played well."



The go-ahead goal sparked the flow on offense for Carolina. Logan Hitzeman sent a cross toward the middle of the penalty box where Peter Clement used his head to send the ball past Winthrop keeper Sam Bell to put the Gamecocks up 2-1 in the 35th minute. Justin Kopay also received credit for an assist on the play.



A pair of second half goals sealed the game for Carolina. Brian Banahan sent a shot into the back of the net in the 68th minute. He took the feed from Logan Frost and grew the Gamecocks' lead to 3-1. Clement also notched an assist on the play.