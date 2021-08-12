Tony Elliott leading candidate for Virginia Head Coaching job

Locked on ACC podcast host Candace Cooper joins News19's Chandler Mack to discuss Virginia's interest in Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Another one of Dabo Swinney's assistant coaches could be on the move soon.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was in Charlottesville, Virginia on Tuesday interviewing for the Head Coaching vacancy at the University of Virginia.

Elliott played wide receiver at Clemson and coached at South Carolina State and Furman before joining Clemson's staff in 2011 as a running backs Coach. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2015 before taking over sole duties in 2020. In 2017, he won the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the Country.