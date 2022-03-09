Top Ranked Gamecocks to host NCAA Selection Show fan event Sunday

South Carolina women's basketball invites fans to join the team at Colonial Life Arena for an open practice and to watch the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal on Sunday, March 13.



Head coach Dawn Staley and the team are excited to return to watching the Selection Show with their FAMS again after a two-year absence from hosting an in-person event. The team will practice 6-7:30 p.m. with commentary from the staff, and a few Gamecock alumnae will take the court with Staley for some games and a Q&A session leading into the Selection Show's start at 8 p.m.



Fans should RSVP to the event, which will also register them to win one of several prizes that will include NCAA Tournament first/second round tickets and seats on an upcoming fan bus trip among other items. Register at: https://universityofsouthcarolina-yrckc.formstack.com/forms/2022_ncaaw_selection_show; must be present at the event to win.



Admission to the event is free, and the main entrance of Colonial Life Arena will open at 6 p.m. The same Clear Bag Policy as for games will be in effect.



Seating will be first-come, first-served in Sections 104-107, and The Grill will be open to purchase food and drinks.