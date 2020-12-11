TopGolf Live coming to Williams-Brice Stadium

You'll be able to tee off from the stadium seats--even at night--at the Gamecocks home field.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The popular TopGolf Live experience is coming to Williams-Brice Stadium for a limited time in a few months.

The university announced TopGolf Live is coming to the Gamecock's football field on April 8-11, 2021.

Fans will be able to take golf swings from stadium seats onto the field. It's schedule to take place the same week as The Masters in Augusta.

For those who may not be familiar with it, TopGolf allows multiple people to tee off in a large environment that allows them to drive the ball the same distance as if they were on an actual golf course. (Nets help catch the errant balls.).The Topgolf Live experience invites players to tee up and hit golf balls - with the difference being the unique backdrop.

Guests will aim to hit golf balls into on-field targets, which are placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box in the seating area of the stadiums. After dark, the targets light up the field for a special photo-friendly night golf experience. Each venue series will feature unique, but spacious hitting bays to play with friends, while enjoying music, food and drinks, meant to connect communities of fans in meaningful ways.



Tee times at Topgolf Live stops will be reserved in one-hour increments. Ticket prices start at $40 for the public and $35 for students, and premium packages are available that include access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, and a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a Game Play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas. Tee times will go on sale to the public on Thursday, November 19th at 10 AM ET.

Gamecock fans, @Topgolf is coming to Williams-Brice!



Tickets go on sale next week, and they will go fast! Learn more at https://t.co/RDCQuTH7Pi! pic.twitter.com/E51ZxWUSx9 — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 12, 2020

The tour includes other stadiums across the country, including Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and the Florida Gators' home field in Gainesville.

Topgolf Live features Toptracer Range technology to accurately trace the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game. The company says the experience is family-friendly and designed for all skill levels to enjoy.



"We are thrilled to announce another year of the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour with its most stops yet," said Dolf Berle, Topgolf Chief Executive Officer. "The 2021 Tour truly highlights our commitment to introducing the Topgolf experience to more communities in a safe manner. We can't wait to see this tour come to life in many markets that will experience Topgolf for the first time."



The complete 2021 Tour Schedule and purchasing of tickets can be accessed at www.topgolflive.com. For more information or to book a corporate or group event, please contact live.sales@complexse.com.

Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout each venue to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff. More details on Topgolf's Commitment to Play Safely can be found here.