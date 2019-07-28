The South Carolina Pro Am concludes Sunday with the 2:00 p.m. championship game. But anyone who has been at Heathwood Hall this week has been a winner as they were able to witness some outstanding basketball talent.

The headliner of the event in terms of NBA status was former Great Falls and USC Upstate standout Torrey Craig who is just wrapped up his second season with the Denver Nuggets.

Torrey's path to the NBA was quite eventful as he played a couple of seasons in Australia and New Zealand. He eventually caught the eye of the Denver coaching staff who signed him to a two-way deal in June of 2017. A year later, he signed a two-year contract worth $4 million, but that has not affected the way Craig prepares for each season. Torrey says he approaches every day as a chance to improve his game and stay one step ahead of the next person who is trying to take his job.

"I still feel like I have something to prove," Craig said.

"I've only been in the league two years, still learning, still trying to get better and find my role. I think I've settled in pretty nicely in Denver, continue to work, try to get better and help the team as much as I can."