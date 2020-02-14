There is officially a new defensive line coach at Carolina.

Longtime SEC assistant Tracy Rocker had his contract approved on Friday morning by the University of South Carolina's Board of Trustees.

With more than 20 years in the coaching profession, Rocker has had stops at Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. He was also the defensive line coach for three years in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans.

"Tracy has great experience playing and coaching in the Southeastern Conference," Muschamp said.

"I've tried to hire him before and am glad we were finally able to get him to Columbia and be a Gamecock. He's had great success in this league in developing defensive linemen and has coached a lot of guys who have played in the NFL, which is the goal for many of our players."

A two-time All-American at Auburn, Rocker won the 1988 Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award. He was the first SEC player to earn both awards. He was named SEC Player of the Year following his senior season in 1988 and spent two years in the NFL before a knee injury cut short his career.

Rocker replaces John Scott, Junior who left to take a job on the Penn State staff.