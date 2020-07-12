Travaris Robinson not retained by Beamer on USC coaching staff

Robinson had been the defensive coordinator at South Carolina since 2016.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson is officially a free agent.

The Gamecock assistant who had served as defensive coordinator under former head coach Will Muschamp is not being retained by new head football coach Shane Beamer.

News19 saw video of Robinson packing up a pickup truck outside the athletics operation center Sunday night.

When Robinson was named South Carolina's defensive coordinator by Muschamp in 2016, it was his first coordinator role after serving as a defensive backs coach in his previous coaching stops at Western Kentucky, Southern Miss, Texas Tech, Florida and Auburn.

Beamer was announced as the new South Carolina head football coach Sunday. He was currently serving as an assistant coach at Oklahoma.