Career-night for Blythewood grad leads Western Carolina to 2OT win at Wofford

Tre Jackson scored a career-high 47 points for Western Carolina in a 95-91 double-overtime victory at Wofford.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Western Carolina earned a hard-fought 95-91 Southern Conference victory at Wofford Wednesday night and a Midlands product scored nearly half of the Catamounts' points.

Blythewood grad and Iowa State transfer Tre Jackson scored 47 points, the seventh-most total in a single game in WCU history and the most scored by a WCU player since Kevin Martin scored 46 points against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 22, 2002.

Jackson's teammate Vonterius Woolbright scored a career-high 30 points which included the game-winner, marking the first time in four years that So-Con teammates each scored at least 30 points in a game.

The 47 points represents the highest point total in a single game during the Division I era for WCU according to available records and is the top offensive performance in the SoCon this season. In the process, Jackson tied the school record for field goals made in a game with 14 and shares the mark with seven other players. Jackson also went 8-for15 behind the arc and was a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line.

Jackson, who easily surpassed his previous career-best of 29 points against The Citadel on Jan. 25, posted the second-most points in the NCAA Division I this year, trailing just UNC Asheville's Drew Pember (48).