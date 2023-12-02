Blythewood grad Tre Jackson continues to put up points for Western Carolina

After a 47-point performance Wednesday against Wofford, Tre Jackson was back in the Palmetto State Saturday as WCU faced red-hot Furman.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The last time Tre Jackson played a game in South Carolina, he exploded for 47 points, helping Western Carolina win at Wofford 95-91 in double-overtime.

The Blythewood graduate who transferred to WCU from Iowa State was back in the Palmetto Saturday as the Catamounts faced a Furman team that is playing like a team peaking at the right time.

In spite of a game-high 27 points from Jackson, the Catamounts could not slow down the Paladin attack as Furman defeated Western Carolina 93-59 Saturday at Timmons Arena on the Furman University campus.

Jalen Slawson scored 17 points and added eight rebounds for the Paladins (21-6, 12-2 Southern Conference). Western Carolina (14-13, 7-7) has another Blythewood product on the roster in Westwood graduate and former News19 Player of the Week Russell Jones, Junior who transferred from Winthrop. Jones scored six points for the Catamounts.

The score was 41-31 at halftime, with Slawson racking up nine points. The Paladins pulled away with a 17-0 run in the second half to extend their lead to 25 points. They outscored Western Carolina by 24 points in the final half, as Foster led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Paladins remain tied for first place with Samford, one half game ahead of UNC Greensboro.

