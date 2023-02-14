Blythewood grad Tre Jackson earns Southern Conference award

Jackson was 14-for-21 from the field, tying the school record for most field goals made in a game.



He followed up that record-setting performance with a game-high 27 points against the red-hot Furman Paladins on Saturday. Furman is currently tied for first in the So-Con and the Paladins played like a first-place team in a 93-59 victory over the Catamounts. But Jackson is clearly in the zone offensively and his strong play continued, a trend he will look to extend Wednesday when the Catamounts host East Tennessee State.