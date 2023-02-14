Blythewood grad Tre Jackson earns Southern Conference award

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — A record-setting week has led to a Midlands product being named Southern Conference Player of the Week.
Tre Jackson, a former All-State player at Blythewood High School, wins the award for the first time this season after transferring from Iowa State.
In last Wednesday's 95-91 double-overtime victory at Wofford, Jackson scored a career-high 47 points, the most during WCU's Division I era and the seventh-most in a game in program history.
Additionally, Jackson owns the top-scoring game in the SoCon this season and the second-highest offensive output at the NCAA Division I level this season, trailing UNC Asheville's Drew Pember who scored 48.
Jackson was 14-for-21 from the field, tying the school record for most field goals made in a game.
He followed up that record-setting performance with a game-high 27 points against the red-hot Furman Paladins on Saturday. Furman is currently tied for first in the So-Con and the Paladins played like a first-place team in a 93-59 victory over the Catamounts. But Jackson is clearly in the zone offensively and his strong play continued, a trend he will look to extend Wednesday when the Catamounts host East Tennessee State.