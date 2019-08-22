The ACC Preseason Player of the Year is on the preseason watch list for the Manning Award which goes to the country's top college quarterback.

Clemson sophomore Trevor Lawrence was a finalist for the award last season as a freshman. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the legacy of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only college football quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting, therefore it is presented annually following the completion of the bowl season. The winner is selected by a panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Mannings.

In 2018, Lawrence threw 27 passing touchdowns to lead the ACC. He ended up with 30 total touchdowns and also completed 65 percent of his passes with 3,280 yards and just four interceptions in 15 games.

He was named a freshman All-American by several publications including the Football Writers Association of America and USA Today.

Trevor is the first true freshman to lead a team to the national championship since 1985 and was on the first team in the modern era to go 15-0.